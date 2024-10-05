Employee robs cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore from Delhi bizman's house

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A personal security officer (PSO) of a businessman was arrested for allegedly robbing cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore from his employer's house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Saturday.

Vikas Kumar’s (38) employer had gone out of the country on a vacation when he hatched a plan to carry out the robbery, they said.

He jumped into the businessman’s house from the terrace and decamped with the gold jewellery and cash, they said.

The matter came to fore when the complainant returned home and found the locker broken. Around Rs 70 lakhs cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 55 lakhs were missing from the safe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

A case under relevant sections of theft was registered at Greater Kailash Police Station and teams were formed to nab the robber, the police said.

“After analysing the CCTV footage of areas nearby, it was found that at around 2 am on September 26, a person came in a car and entered the house," Chauhan said.

The footages were shown to the complainant who identified him as his PSO Vikas Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The businessman had hired the accused three months ago, he said.

Kumar was arrested on Thursday and the stolen cash and jewellery was recovered from his house in Baghpat. The car used in the commission of crime was also found there, the DCP said.

Another police officer said Kumar revealed that he planned the robbery to live a lavish life and on the night of the incident he used a rope to climb on the terrace of the house. He entered inside by breaking the locks.

Kumar also tampered with the CCTV cameras before entering the house but he was captured on cameras installed in the nearby lanes, the officer said. PTI ALK NB NB