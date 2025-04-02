Employees entitled to 42-day special casual leave for organ donation: Centre

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Central government employees are entitled to get a maximum of 42 days of special casual leave for organ donation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"The government of India has provided a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to central government servants for donating their organ(s)," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question.

Irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of a donor's organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days as per the recommendation of government registered medical practitioner/doctor, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry in 2023, when the provision was announced.

Special casual leave shall normally be taken in one stretch starting from the day of admission in the hospital, it had said.

However, in case of requirement, it can be availed starting maximum one week prior to surgery on the recommendation of government registered medical practitioner or doctor, the order stated. PTI AKV AKV DV DV