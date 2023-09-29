Employees of pvt hospital in Gurugram booked as patient suffers miscarriage

Gurugram, Sep 29 (PTI) Seven employees, including the chairman and directors of a private hospital here, have been booked for alleged medical negligence causing a patient to suffer a miscarriage in June 2022, police said on Friday.

The FIR against the seven members of the Cloudnine Hospital located at Sector 47 here was filed on Thursday following a report from a committee set up by the Chief Minister's Office which found negligence on the part of two doctors of the facility, they added.

Kids Clinic India Limited, the parent company of the hospital, has refuted the allegation, saying it is a "malicious and motivated attempt to tarnish the reputation of a leading mother and child care brand by deliberately reviving a fourteen-month-old case".

"We vehemently deny these allegations and remain committed to delivering quality care. We are in the process of seeking appropriate legal remedies,” the statement added.

According to her complaint, Snigdha Bhushan, a resident of Sector 46 here, said she became pregnant with her second child in June 2022 and started consulting Dr Priyanka Yadav at a clinic in Sector 31 here. Based on Yadav's recommendation, Bhushan got admitted to Cloudnine Hospital on July 23, 2022 after she fell ill.

At the hospital, the woman was being treated by two doctors who gave her some medicine, following which she suffered a miscarriage, the complaint said.

Bhushan also alleged the hospital management of fabricating false details in her discharge summary and offering her Rs 2.5 lakh for not reporting the matter to police, the complaint added.

However, the victim reported the incident to the police, following which a panel was set up by the CMO to probe the matter, the police said.

Based on the committee's report and the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sadar police station against the hospital's chairman Kishore Kumar, managing director Rohit M.A., director Vidya Kumar, chief executive officer Raviganesh Venkataraman, Dr Nupur Garg, Dr Surbhi Y Nasre and zonal head Akhilendra under Sections 304A (death due to negligence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

A senior police officer said a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR RPA RPA