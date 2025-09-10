Employees opting for Unified Pension Scheme can switch back to NPS, but with riders

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Employees who opt for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can switch back to the National Pension System (NPS) one year before retirement or three months before opting for voluntary retirement, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Wednesday released the CCS (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension Scheme) Rules, 2025, enabling Central government employees to make a choice between the NPS and the newly introduced UPS.

The UPS rules clearly spell out how employees can enrol themselves as subscribers and exercise their option for benefits, the minister said after releasing the document during the 14th Pension Adalat held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Alongside the notification of the new rules, Singh also released a short film addressing frequently asked questions on the UPS, aimed at clarifying key aspects of the scheme for employees and pensioners.

The minister said the notification marks an important step in giving central government staff greater flexibility, and noted that employees will have a two-week window to exercise their option between NPS and UPS.

To ensure wider awareness, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has planned an extensive outreach drive.

According to officials, the CCS (Implementation of UPS under NPS) Rules, 2025 — notified on September 2 — cover a wide range of issues. For employees joining UPS, the rules spell out how they can enrol and exercise their option in a clear manner, the statement said.

Importantly, those who change their mind later are not locked in forever -- they can switch back to NPS, one year before retirement or three months before opting for voluntary retirement, it said.

The rules also define how contributions will work under UPS, both from the employee and the government, so that deductions and matching deposits remain transparent.

In case there is any delay by the authorities in registering someone under UPS or crediting their contribution on time, the employee will be compensated, ensuring they don't lose out because of administrative lapses, the statement said.

Another key area is protection for employees and their families in unexpected situations.

If a government servant dies in service or becomes disabled, the family will have the choice to claim benefits either under the traditional CCS (Pension) Rules or under UPS regulations, whichever is more beneficial," it said.

The rules also explain what benefits will be paid in different retirement situations -- whether it is normal retirement, voluntary retirement, premature retirement, retirement due to ill health, resignation, or even absorption into a PSU or autonomous body, the statement said.

Each of these scenarios has been clearly covered so that there is no ambiguity about entitlements.

The officials said the notification of these rules provides a clear framework for implementing the UPS and will help employees make an informed choice between the two pension systems.

National president of All India NPS Employees Federation, Manjeet Singh Patel, said new FAQs will go a long way in addressing employees' concerns.

"It is a very good initiative by the central government. FAQs will prove to be beneficial for all sections of employees and clear any ambiguity that they may have about the UPS or NPS provisions," he added.