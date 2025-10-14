Employees' pen-down strike paralyses functioning of Nagaland govt offices

Kohima, Oct 14 (PTI) The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising five major employees' associations, on Tuesday started their three-day pen-down strike, paralysing the functioning of the Nagaland government offices across the state.

The JCC, comprising five major associations of Nagaland government employees, launched the strike to demand the withdrawal of a move to include a non-NCS officer for induction into the IAS cadre.

The controversy began after the state government recalled its March 10 vacancy circular, allegedly to accommodate a non-state cadre officer for IAS induction. Employee associations have urged the government to adhere to its Office Memorandums of 2001 and 2016, which mandate that such recruitment be conducted through open advertisement by the Nagaland Public Service Commission.

The JCC comprises of Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), Nagaland Finance and Accounts Service Association (NF&ASA), and Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Association (FONSESA).

"In March 2025, the government issued a vacancy circular giving 15 days for applications. Eleven applicants submitted, but on the 16th day, the government recalled the circular," said CANSSEA president Zubemo Lotha Tsanglao.

Despite repeated protests, including black badge and poster campaigns, the government has reportedly not initiated any dialogue with the associations. Frustrated by the continued silence, the JCC launched the third phase of agitation — a pen-down strike from Tuesday to Thursday.

A JCC spokesperson told PTI that while employees are attending offices across districts and headquarters, they have put down their pens as a symbolic protest to uphold meritocracy and protect the future of Naga youth. He added that offices have displayed banners reading "Meritocracy in IAS induction – not backdoor entry".

The spokesperson further said that even after the launch of the third phase of agitation, the government has neither responded to their demands nor issued any memo against the strike.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach government officials for clarification went unanswered. However, sources indicated that the State Cabinet is likely to hold a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the issue. PTI NBS NBS RG