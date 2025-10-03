Employees protest against ambulance service provider in Himachal's Hamirpur

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) Employees of 102 and 108 ambulance services on Friday observed a strike and took out a procession to protest against the Medswan foundation running the operations under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Hamirpur.

The leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated 102 and 108 Ambulance Employees Union alleged that the foundation was exploiting the employees who were not being paid the minimum wages. The employees are being forced to work for 12 hours without getting paid overtime.

CITU national secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur said that even after approaching the high court, labour court and the Labour Department, the problems of employees have remained unresolved. Instead, mental pressure was being built on them to accept transfers or resign.

Union president Rajesh Kumar said that the employees have not been paid termination allowance, gratuity and pay for the notice period after the termination of services of GVK EMRI company. Labour laws are being flouted with impunity and this one-day strike is just a reminder, he added. PTI BPL KSS KSS