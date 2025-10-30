Employees suspected of narco-terror links should be prosecuted through courts: J-K CM

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said any employees suspected of narco-terror links should be prosecuted through courts, as the current system of dismissals does not allow them the opportunity to present their case.
Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two government employees for their alleged links with terrorists.
"I have always maintained that the termination should happen through the courts only. Everyone should get an opportunity to explain themselves," Abdullah told reporters in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The LG terminated the services of Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both teachers, who were found allegedly actively involved in supporting activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.
The chief minister said the process used by the Lieutenant Governor to terminate employees does not give them any opportunity to present their case.
"These employees often get reinstated through the courts. So, it is better to punish the guilty through the courts. But, those who are terminated on mere suspicion, I think that would be harmful for all," Abdullah added.
The chief minister expressed hope that Rajya Sabha MP-elect Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan would represent the people of J-K vociferously.
"I have come here to congratulate the people of Handwara, north Kashmir and especially Ramzan who got elected with a majority in the Rajya Sabha elections. I hope he will represent the people of J-K in the country's highest forum," Abdullah said. PTI SSB KSS KSS