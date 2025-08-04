Employees yet to get travelling allowance for election duty: AIRF to Railways

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has demanded disbursement of travelling allowance of employees from zonal railways, production units, and other railway establishments for performing duties during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, AIRF’s general secretary, has written to the Railway Board and said that employees of Delhi as well as central government, autonomous bodies and Railway Board have received travelling allowance for election-related duties during the general elections and the Delhi Assembly polls.

Staff from the zonal railways, production units, and other railway establishments are still waiting for it, he said.

Mishra said that the finance department (policy division), Delhi government issued clear instructions regarding the admissibility of TA to employees of the Delhi government, Central government, and autonomous bodies who were engaged in the conduct of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

“Subsequently, in line with these directions, the Railway Board vide its letter dated 03.03.2025, extended similar benefits to officers and staff of Railway Board office deployed on election duties,” Mishra said.

He added, “However, it is a matter of deep concern that no corresponding instructions have yet been issued to Zonal Railways, Production Units, and other Railway Establishments for disbursing TA to their employees who were similarly deployed for election duties.” The federation has urged for the immediate issuance of necessary instructions on the matter without further delay.

"A timely and favourable decision in this regard would go a long way in upholding administrative fairness and reinforcing the morale of Railway staff who have diligently served the nation beyond their routine responsibilities," Mishra said.