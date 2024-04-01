Employing inclusivity: Corporate doors open for transgender community at employment mela

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Dressed in a bright green saree, bedecked with shining stones, Prerna Kumari strutted from one booth to another, handing out her resume and talking about her future prospects with potential employers.

Kumari, a Delhi-based transwoman, was one of the over 230 hopeful candidates from the transgender community at the recently-held Trans Employment Mela that were looking for a better life, more inclusive work environment and to be counted as equal members of the society.

A history graduate from the Delhi University, Kumari wants to become a professor of the subject at some point in the future, but for now an immediate need to leave a toxic workplace hangs heavy over her head.

“At my current job, they single me out. Nobody likes to sit with me, they feel embarrassed. There is no transgender policy and even after telling them so many times they continue to misgender me,” Kumari, 23, told PTI.

“Here (at the mela), everyone has been meeting me with a smile. Everyone is so welcoming,” she added.

The second edition of the Trans Employment Mela was organised by Transgender Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust (Tweet) Foundation and InHarmony in association with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD). It was held on March 22 here.

The employment drive was attended by over 30 companies, including Publicis Sapient, Varun Beverages, Procter & Gamble, The Lalit, Vedanta, Capgemini, Shoppers Stop, EY Foundation, Ericsson, Accenture, and Roop Auto.

Another candidate, Mayuri Arora, who was curious about the event and came seeking a better paying job, talked about the general sense of otherness that she was made to feel at her first job interview.

“Some six years ago, I found a job as a sweeper at a company. They said your behaviour and qualifications are good but we can’t give you the job since it would make other employees uncomfortable,” the 28-year-old said.

Arora has since found a job with an NGO with a salary that is not enough to sustain her family.

“That’s why I have come here. I will take any job that seems suitable for me,” she added.

Pushpendra Kumar, who prefers being called Scarlet Witch as per her transgender identity card, was elated there were so many “like her” who were looking for jobs and was hopeful of working at a place where they wouldn’t single her out.

“Generally, people pass comments and judge you but that’s not the case here. Everyone here is like me, they are all friends. Even in big companies where highly educated people work, they also feel a bit weird around us. But I feel I will get an equal opportunity here,” the 24-year-old model-actor said.

Abhina Aher, the founder of Tweet Foundation, said it was difficult for the members of the transgender community to look for employment as in most cases the discrimination begins at home.

“It is a major issue for the transgender community that the discrimination and harassment they face begins from their families. It starts long before they step out into the world. In such a situation how can one complete their education or be suited for employment?” Aher said.

In Kumari’s case, her family abandoned her once she completed her education and found a job. Meanwhile, Arora’s parents came to terms with her identity after counselling that she was sent to for her “mental illness” but she couldn’t complete her graduation due to poor financial situation at home.

The mela was part of an employment drive by Tweet Foundation that started in February. The organisation had secured over 50 jobs for the members of the transgender community.

In its debut edition, which was held in March 2023, the Trans Employment Mela received over 500 applications to 30 companies for 160 job vacancies. After conducting more than 100 interviews, a total of 58 job offers were extended to the applicants. PTI MAH RDS RDS