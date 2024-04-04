Employment generation is my top most priority: Kamal Nath

Chhindwara, Apr 4 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said employment generation is his biggest priority and he has facilitated the setting up of skill development and driving learning centres in Chhindwara district for the purpose.

Nath, the Congress MLA from Chhindwara, said he has dedicated his entire life for the development of the place and will serve the people of his constituency till his last breath.

Today, Chhindwara has its own distinct identity in the country, he said addressing a public meeting in Gumtara under the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, from where his son and sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath is contesting the upcoming parliamentary poll.

Kamal Nath said his name is not linked to any sand mafia, liquor trade or any contractor and people are witness to it.

"Employment is my biggest priority. The children who are educated till seventh-eighth standard can also get jobs through skill development and driving learning centres which were set up because of my initiative," he said.

The Congress veteran asked the people to visit these centres and send their wards as well those living in their surroundings for learning skills for getting employment.

These children, after completing the training, are earning Rs 60,000-70,000 per month out of which they are sending Rs 30,000-40,000 to their families in villages and this has resulted in rolling out of economic activities in rural areas, he claimed.

The Congress leader also said that he got 6,000 kms of rural roads constructed in his constituency which not only made the movement easy in the area but also generated employment for local people.

The nine-term MP from Chhindwara said he has not left no stone unturned to ensure development of the district in the last 44 years.

Nakul Nath is pitted against BJP's district unit president Vivek Bunty Sahu from Chhindwara in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

In 2019, Nakul Nath defeated BJP's Nathan Shah by more than 37,000 votes.

In 2014, Kamal Nath won from Chhindwara by defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 1.16 lakh votes.

Chhindwara has been the stronghold of Congress for decades. The grand old party lost election from this constituency only once after Independence.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chhindwara was the only parliamentary seat won by the Congress out of the total 29 constituencies in the state. The BJP won 28 seats in the state.

BJP leaders have said that this time they are aiming for a clean sweep in the state. PTI MAS GK