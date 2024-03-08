Empower daughters with education to drive national development: Haryana governor

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on the occassion of International Women's Day said that women have carved out their distinct identities across all fields as he urged parents to prioritise their daughters' education for national development.

This will enable them in contributing significantly to their homes, communities and the nation, the governor said at an women's day function organised Panchkula by the state's women and child development department.

The governor flagged off the e-rickshaw given by the department to 11 women of 'Antyodaya' families, an official statement said.

Women who have made contributions in improving sex ratio, nutrition and empowerment of women as well as women sportspersons, government employees, social workers, anganwadi workers, among others were honoured with appreciation letters, cash and mementos, the statement said.

The governor emphasised the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar towards empowering women through numerous schemes and initiatives at both national and state levels.

He highlighted the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign and noted the "visible societal transformations resulting from these efforts", it said.

Highlighting some Haryana government's measures aimed at promoting women's achievements, Dattatreya praised its efforts for setting up the Sushma Swaraj Award, Kalpana Chawla Bravery Award, Behan Shanno Devi Panchayati Raj Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and special sports awards for outstanding accomplishments.

Haryana's Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda was also present at the function. PTI SUN SKY SKY