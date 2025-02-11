Empowering govt officials key to development: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that empowering government officials was the key to welfare and development.

Addressing a review meeting at Pasighat in East Siang district, he stated that if government officers focus on finding solutions rather than dwelling on problems, accelerated development in both the state and society can become a reality.

“We (the politicians) are temporary. You (government employees) are permanent. We will come and go in five years, but you will serve the people for so many years. Your role in the state's development is crucial,” Khandu said.

“The deputy commissioners are the backbone of governance and development in Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening districts is essential for improving last-mile citizen service delivery,” he said.

Khandu also said that his government is introducing “bottom-up planning”, which involves the creation of district-level vision and development plans, with deputy commissioners playing a key role in the process.

"Our goal is to pinpoint the exact problems and needs of each district, and identify key areas for prioritisation," he added.