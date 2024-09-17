Empowering women is an important agenda of PM: Union Minister Sonowal

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) The central government schemes like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 10 years have focused on empowering women in the country, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at a function here, appealed to young women naval cadets to prepare themselves mentally, physically to contribute to the growth of India.

"In this competitive world, if India has to become the most ideal and respected nation in the world, then we will have to perform with credibility, with reputation, with power. I believe every citizen of this country would have to contribute from his or her side," Sonowal said at the event organised by Chennai Port Authority, here.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chennai Port for inviting him to the event, he said, "in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has taken many initiatives. We understand without the support of our Mother Earth we cannot live here." "Mother Earth as we always address because this Earth gives shelter, food, this Earth gives life. Why Mother Earth? Because Mother is always bigger than God in our philosophy and it has always been accepted like this. That is why, I believe with that deep realisation to empower women in the country, it has become a very very important priority agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years," he said.

Noting that many women have performed with credibility in all the sectors, Sonowal said he was delighted to be on an important platform where young cadets would draw inspiration from the successful women present at the venue.

"Now, it is your turn to make remarkable contributions for the growth of the country in a bigger way and all the cadets will rise to the occasion.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we want to make India a self-reliant nation, Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047 and to be a part of this particular exercise, everyone should prepare themselves mentally, physically and spiritually and contribute for the growth of India," he said.

On the occasion, Sonowal also announced double Olympic Gold medallist and ace shooter Manu Bhaker as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"Manu Bhaker comes from a seafaring family and today stands tall as an inspiration for millions of youth. I firmly believe that she would make more and more people connect with the maritime sector and join the tremendous journey of Viksit Bharat," he said. PTI VIJ ROH