New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing women's financial independence in Maharashtra, the state government has successfully disbursed the third installment under the "Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, totaling Rs. 1,500 to each eligible woman. This transfer brings the total financial support per beneficiary to Rs. 4,500, spread over three payments.

Launched as part of the state's budget, this initiative has seen over 1.5 crore women enroll, reflecting its popularity and the need for such financial support.

"Despite facing criticism and attempts to disrupt its implementation by the opposition, who questioned its sustainability and pledged its discontinuation if they came to power, the government has managed to maintain the scheme's momentum", said political analyst. He further added, "The opposition's efforts to discredit the program through misinformation and technical sabotage were countered by introducing offline registration and thorough verification processes, ensuring the scheme's integrity."

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has been instrumental in navigating these challenges, ensuring the scheme's roll-out remained on track. The scheme has not only survived but thrived, gaining widespread acceptance among women across Maharashtra. It has significantly boosted their financial autonomy and contributed positively to their families' welfare.

The judiciary's affirmation of the scheme has further solidified its credibility. Key figures like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have vocally supported its continuation, reinforcing public trust and encouraging sustained participation.

Financially, the scheme is well-backed with a budget of Rs. 46,000 crores, distinguishing it from similar initiatives in other states that sometimes struggle financially. This strategic fiscal planning highlights the state's commitment not just to women's empowerment but also to broader economic and infrastructural development.

The "Ladki Bahin" scheme is part of a larger suite of welfare programs, including the Kisan Samman Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and free ration distribution, all aimed at lifting families from the grassroots level, thereby fostering Maharashtra's socio-economic growth.

The "Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme marks a crucial advancement in providing direct financial aid to women, showcasing the government's steadfast commitment to gender equality and overall socio-economic development. The scheme's ability to distribute funds effectively despite opposition and legal challenges demonstrates its robustness and the government's dedication to empowering women and supporting familial welfare through pragmatic financial policies.