Empowering women through technology: PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss collaborative initiatives

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) In a recent conversation with philanthropist and businessman Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to bridging the digital gap in rural areas, particularly emphasising the importance of empowering women through innovative programmes like "Namo Drone Didi".

The conversation underscored the pivotal role of digital inclusion in fostering gender equality and economic empowerment across India.

Modi outlined his vision to transform the lives of rural women by providing them with an access to technology and training, thereby challenging the traditional gender roles and fostering economic independence.

"I want to give them technology in their hands and bring a psychological change. Everyone in the villages should feel that they are transforming their village," he said.

Gates, in response, lauded India's proactive efforts to promote technology inclusion and empower women.

He highlighted successful collaborative initiatives between the government and organisations like his foundation in revitalising traditional practices and promoting women's participation in sectors such as agriculture.

Gates said India brings out technology that can be made available for everyone and that helps uplift those who need it the most.

The conversation delved into the significance of revitalising traditional practices to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities for women.

Gates shared insights from his visit to Odisha, where efforts to reintroduce nutritious crops like millets are underway, showcasing the potential for innovation and economic empowerment within rural communities.

Looking ahead, Modi and Gates discussed upcoming engagements focused on women's empowerment and technological innovation.

Gates expressed anticipation for visiting the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, where he plans to engage with women's groups and witness first-hand their contributions to various sectors.

"I am very much looking forward to that. And also to meet some of the women's groups there," he said. PTI UZM RC