Empowering youth, farmers, rural entrepreneurs key to development: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Aug 25 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said empowering the youth, farmers, women and rural entrepreneurs is the key to development, which is “not just about big projects”.

Sangma, while, speaking at the inauguration of a ‘Youth Mela’ here, said though GDP figures and infrastructure projects were important, these are “incomplete unless linked with improvements in health, education, rural tourism and agriculture”.

Underscoring his government's efforts to encourage inclusive growth, he said entrepreneurship should not be confined to large businesses alone.

“Development is not just about big projects, it is also about empowering our youth, farmers, women, and rural entrepreneurs... Each and every one of you is a part of Meghalaya's growth story. Your business, however small, does make a difference," he said.

Sangma expressed hope that the 64 Chief Minister Youth Centres (CMYCs) being set up across the state would nurture nano entrepreneurs.

“Through 64 CMYCs across Meghalaya, we are building free, open learning spaces to nurture innovation, skills, and self-learning in our communities,” he said.

The CMYCs are free-to-access rural learning spaces designed to foster innovation, problem-solving and peer-led learning beyond the school curriculum, officials said.