Empowerment of poor key to development, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Empowerment of the poor and the underprivileged is the key to development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday and described their uplift as "true social justice".

Saini also said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working with the spirit of "Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas".

Welfare and uplift of the poor remains the government's core commitment, he added.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in Kaithal on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini as part of the state government's plan to celebrate the anniversaries of great personalities under the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana, according to official statement.

Paying tribute to Maharaja Shoor Saini, the chief minister said the BJP's double-engine government had been consistently working for the welfare of various sections, aiming to make Haryana "shikshit, swasth, surakshit aur swavalambi (educated, healthy, safe and self-reliant)".

Following the path shown by these great personalities, the state government is taking steps for the welfare of all sections with the spirit of "Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek", Saini said.

The chief minister noted that Maharaja Shoor Saini was a valiant and virtuous king, with everyone in his kingdom enjoying equal rights.

The government pledged to provide scholarships to students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities from the state pursuing medical and engineering education in any government college across India.

A portal will be launched in the 2025-26 academic session to grant the scholarships. Students from Haryana studying in any government medical or engineering college in the country can register themselves through this portal, Saini said.

Meanwhile, the state government aims to make five lakh women Lakhpati Didis -- women earning more than Rs 1 lakh annually. So far, 1.5 lakh women in the state have achieved this status.

Under the Drone Didi Scheme, 5,000 women from 500 self-help groups will receive free drone pilot training. So far, 100 women have been trained and drones provided to them free of cost, Saini said.

He also took a dig at the Congress, alleging there was regional bias in development and favouritism was prevalent in providing government jobs during its tenure.

In the past 10 years, under Modi's leadership, the BJP government eradicated those practices and focused on the welfare of all sections of society, he claimed.

"The public has trusted our policies and, as a result, for the first time in Haryana's history, a party has formed the government for the third consecutive time," Saini said.

"With the blessings of the people and such a massive mandate, our government has been given the opportunity to serve the people and, with their support, we will take Haryana forward on the path of rapid development," he added.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders for questioning the integrity of EVMs, Saini said the Congress was spreading falsehoods and creating confusion.

He said the issue was not about EVMs but the Congress finding it difficult to accept that the people had given their blessings to the BJP and strengthened Modi's hands.

Krishan Kumar Bedi, a minister in the Haryana Cabinet, said the Saini community had contributed significantly to agriculture, education, and health care and played a key role in advancing Haryana.

Referring to the assembly polls, he said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had alleged that the election results were not a victory of democracy but of machinery and system.

"...Bhupinder Singh Hooda should understand that the victory of the BJP for the third time in Haryana is a victory of the hardworking farmers and labourers," Bedi said.

The BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal said great personalities did not belong to just one community but served as ideals for all.

"Maharaja Shoor Saini united all communities and taught the importance of moving forward together. Today, following his principles, the Saini community has made a significant contribution in bringing Haryana to the number one position in every field," he said. PTI SUN SUN SZM SZM