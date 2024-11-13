Empowerment of villages and panchayats will boost India's progress: Murmu

Silvassa: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India will progress once its villages and panchayats are empowered as nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the people live in rural parts of the country.

She was addressing a gathering in Silvassa town of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu after inaugurating a government school at Zanda Chowk and phase-II of development of space beneath Yatri Niwas flyover here.

"As per our Constitution's preamble, our nation's aim is to provide social, economic and political justice to citizens. I was told that the administration of this Union Territory is taking various steps for the uplift of this region's people and results of those efforts are now visible," she said.

Murmu said the participation of village panchayats helps in ensuring better governance.

"India is a country of villages because nearly 70 to 80 per cent people live in villages. Thus, our country will progress and become stronger if villages and panchayats become stronger," the president said, adding she will visit a 'panchayat ghar' after the event.

Murmu is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory from Tuesday.

On the first day of her visit, she visited a recently-inaugurated aviary and a government engineering college and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Daman.

On Wednesday, she began her visit by visiting the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa town and interacted with students and faculty.

"The energy with which the youth is marching forward, I am sure that it will help us in building Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Murmu said in her address.

Referring to different tourist spots she visited in neighbouring Daman district on Tuesday, including the aviary and a walkway along the seashore, Murmu said the region has become a "sought after tourist destination".

"This region became a sought after tourist destination among people due to its natural, historical and cultural heritage. Tourism creates new employment opportunities and more and more people become aware about our country's beauty and heritage," she said.

"Moreover, whenever we interact with the people of other regions, we become more sensitive and broad-minded," she added.

Murmu expressed happiness about various developmental works undertaken by the administration in recent times, such as starting the NAMO Medical college, increasing beds in the hospital attached with it, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Khanvel and providing assistance to women to start dairy farming.

Noting that Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated on November 15 to honour the contributions of tribal freedom fighters, she said, "The central government is undertaking several works in the country for the development of tribals." "I am told that the administration of this Union Territory has also taken many steps for the development of tribals living in this region," she added.

In the evening, Murmu will visit INS Khukri Memorial at Chakratirth beach in Diu to lay a wreath and then visit Diu fort, an official release said.