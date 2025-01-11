Empowerment of women, children will lead to creation of strong society, nation: Rajasthan CM

Udaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that the state government is working with full sensitivity for the upliftment of women and children, and their empowerment will lead to the creation of a strong family, society and nation.

Sharma was addressing a program, "Chintan Shivir," hosted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in Udaipur on Saturday.

"We are ensuring effective, transparent and quality implementation of schemes and programs related to women and children so that the goal of a developed India-developed Rajasthan can be realised," he said.

"Women and child development is the foundation of the progress of the country and the state. Their empowerment leads to the creation of a good family, society and nation," he added.

The chief minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought unprecedented changes to the country after 2014.

"He is working to strengthen the nation. He has added a new chapter in the development of the country with new schemes and innovations," Sharma said.

He said that the Chief Minister Amrit Aahar Yojana has been introduced in the state to provide warm milk three days a week for additional nutrition, along with nutritious food, to children between 3 and 6 years of age at Anganwadi centers.

Sharma informed that the state government is developing 2,000 Anganwadi centers as "Adarsh Anganwadi".

The chief minister also highlighted several decisions taken by the state government for the welfare of women and children.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi emphasised that the PM's vision is that the empowerment of women and children is essential for the creation of a developed India.

"The platform of Chintan Shivir will prove to be an opportunity to convert ideas into actions and actions into results. The Prime Minister's dream is that every woman and child of the country should be empowered, and only then can the development of the country be possible," she said.

The Ministry is hosting the Chintan Shivir from January 10 to 12 to bring together key stakeholders, including senior officers from central and state governments, to discuss various issues and find the best possible solutions to overcome challenges.