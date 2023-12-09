Empty BEST bus catches fire in South Mumbai, no injuries

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) An empty BEST bus caught fire in South Mumbai on Saturday morning and it was extinguished after 10 minutes, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

The driver and conductor were present on the bus when the fire started near the rear right tyres around 8.20 am. The vehicle, which was on its way from the Santacruz depot to Electric House, was near the JJ flyover at the time.

The bus belonged to the Santacruz depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a BEST official said.

The staff on the bus alerted the fire brigade and the fire was put out in 10 minutes, he said.

Meanwhile, a level one fire, which needs the deployment of at least four fire tenders, was reported at Asmi Industrial estate near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). It was confined to three to four closed units on the third floor of the six-storeyed structure, said a civic official.

Seven fire engines and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the official, adding that no injuries were reported. PTI ZA NR