Empty car parking lift collapses in South Mumbai high-rise; none hurt

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) An empty car parking lift collapsed from the 11th floor of a high-rise residential building in South Mumbai on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, a Fire Brigade official said.

The incident took place at 'Aditya Park Tower' in the Zaveri Bazar area at around 20.50 hours, he said.

According to the official, the car parking elevator crashed from the 11th floor of the 21-storey building, but no injury was reported in the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. PTI ZA RSY