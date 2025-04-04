Empty cartridges, grenade shell recovered from well in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A large number of empty cartridges and the shell of a hand grenade were recovered from a well during its cleaning in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday, a police official said.

The well is located in Aama Nala area under the Ranjhi police station limits, he said.

A large number of shells of cartridges used by the Army were found inside the well. Apart from this, an empty shell of a hand grenade was also recovered. The local Army officials have been informed about the recovery, an official said.

"The municipal corporation's employees were cleaning the well when they found a large number of empty cartridges along with the shell of a hand grenade," Ranjhi police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said.

On receiving the information about the incident, the police team immediately reached the spot and took the empty shells into custody. These shells are very old, he said.

The army sells the unused items through auction and the empty shells could have been picked up during testing and then dumped into the well. The recovered cartridges are rusted, Dwivedi said.

"Since these items belong to the army, it will be handed over to its officials. Further action will be taken by the army authorities in this regard," he added. PTI COR MAS NP