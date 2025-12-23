Empty DTC mini buses from Connaught Place adding to congestion: Traders

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) has urged the Delhi government to stop the operation of DTC mini buses from Connaught Place, claiming that most of these buses run empty and contribute to the traffic congestion in the area.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the traders' body said there is little justification for plying the DTC mini buses from Connaught Place as the buses to and from the central business district are largely without passengers.

The association said several mini buses are parked along the Inner Circle and on the radial roads, leading to frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters and visitors.

NDTA president Atul Bhargava said the issue has repeatedly been raised with various authorities, including senior government officials and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), but no corrective action has been taken.

According to the association, letters were sent to the chief minister, other ministers, the DTC chairman and traffic police officials between July and December, highlighting the problem.

The traders' body said it has once again requested the authorities to review the decision and stop the operation of the DTC mini buses from Connaught Place in the larger interest of smooth traffic movement. PTI SHB RC