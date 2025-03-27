Empty goods wagons train derail near Chennai, no injuries, says Southern Railway

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) Three empty goods wagons of a NMG rake derailed near here on Thursday, but there were no injuries, Southern Railway said.

"Today, at 18:52 hours, three empty goods wagons (8th, 9th, and 10th wagons) of the NMG (New Modified Goods) rake derailed while being shifted to Tambaram Yard. There were no injuries or casualties. This incident will not affect any services of suburban and express trains," it said.

NMG rakes are used to transport cars.

Railway officials visited the site, and restoration work was on in full swing. PTI SA SA ROH