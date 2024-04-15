Empty rhetoric not going to work for BJP, Congress in election: Mayawati

Pilibhit/ Moradabad (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday attacked the several opposition parties, as well as the BJP, saying the old "drama and empty rhetoric" will not work in the coming election and claimed that the people are being oppressed in the name of religion and Hindutva in the country.

Advertisment

Addressing election rallies in Pilibhit and Moradabad, Mayawati said if the party comes to power in the Centre, it will do solid work just as it did when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

"In these elections, no new or old drama, rhetoric, or guarantee will work as the people of the country have understood that the numerous promises made to the poor, the weak, the middle income groups and other hard working people of 'achche din' did not reach even the one-fourth of them," the BSP president said while addressing an election rally in Pilibhit.

She alleged that the BJP is spending most of its time on making its favourite capitalists richer and giving them protection.

Advertisment

She alleged that it is this very patronage which bankrolls the party, as was exposed with the revelations of the electoral bond data.

The politician also criticised the Congress over its election manifesto, specifically the promise of Rs 1 lakh per year to women.

"Wherever it is in power in the states, or in the past, when it was in power at the centre, it did it give even a single rupee. They misguide you through tall promises at election time but forget all about it when they come to power," Mayawati said.

Advertisment

She also accused the BJP of politicising the central investigating agencies.

"The condition of Muslims and other minorities is also not good, it is bad and pathetic. In the past few years, it is because of the BJP and RSS governments that their development and uplift has been affected. Their oppression in the name of 'dharm' specially Hindutva is at its peak," she alleged.

The BSP chief claimed that the BJP is not going to return to power, provided the elections are free and fair.

Advertisment

The Dalit leader said that her party has given each section a proper representation in ticket allocation.

"We have fielded candidates in accordance with the demographic constitution of a constituency. Like in places where there are more Hindus, a Hindu candidate has been fielded and Muslim candidates where the Muslims are more in numbers," "But Samajwadi Party has done the opposite. Where Muslims are more in number, it has given tickets to Hindu, for instance in Moradabad. This has been the culture of the Samajwadi Party," she added.

Speaking on the free food grains distribution programme of the ruling BJP, Mayawati said she has come to know that the people from the BJP and RSS are going to villages and seeking votes on the back of free ration, which is wrong.

Advertisment

"It is no favour as it is being given through the taxpayers' money," she asserted.

"We will have to stop, at all costs, all opponents from coming to power at the Centre whose words and deeds are different and who have been tried by the people several times," she said, urging the public to not vote for the BJP, nor the opposition alliance.

Mayawati through her rallies garnered support for Mohd Irfan Saifi, Zeeshan Khan, Atar Ali, Anis Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu, and Dr Dodram Verma, who are contesting the Lok Sabha election from Morababad, Rampur, Nainital/ Udham Singhnagar, and Shahjahanpur( reserved) seats, in that order, on BSP tickets.

She also canvassed for party's Sarvesh Chand Mishra, who is contesting Dadraul assembly by-election. PTI SAB VN VN VN