Emulate ISRO scientist Veeramuthuvel, TN CM tells students

Mayiladuthurai, Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the student community to succeed in life by emulating eminent scientists like Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel.

Advertisment

Addressing the 75th founding anniversary celebrations of Dharmapuram Aadheenam Arts College's here, Stalin praised the monastery that runs the college for its work in nurturing the Tamil language. He hailed the institution for its spiritual, healthcare and educational services to the people.

Referring to the successful Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 that has brought laurels to the nation, Stalin said its project director Veeramuthuvel hails from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu. Veeramuthuvel studied in a government school and has scaled the heights of the scientific realm.

"Scientists like him should be taken as an example," he told students and urged them to notch up achievements in their chosen fields.

Advertisment

The chief minister said, 'Everything for Everyone' is the cornerstone of Dravidian ideology under which the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is excellently administered by the government.

Listing its achievements, including appointing eligible persons from all castes as priests in temples, use of Tamil language in worship rituals and the retrieval of Rs 3,000 crore worth lands owned by temples, he said the stellar work of the department has earned praise of the judiciary as well.

However, a group that does not want benefits to reach all sections of the society is engaged in a propaganda against the DMK regime, he said. "We are not concerned about it. The support from the people and pontiffs such as the Dharmapuram Aadheenam who stand for harmony and brotherhood suffices." Stalin's comment is seen as being aimed at right wing forces.

Advertisment

Whenever the nation, its people and culture faced a threat, Stalin said, spiritual leaders had also fought against it.

Pointing to the contribution of religious heads over the past 100 years in issues such as protection of Tamil and against imposition of Hindi, he said today's spiritual leadership should take it forward.

"The Tamil language, Tamils and Tamil Nadu state should be protected; only when all the three are protected, the purpose for the establishment of Tamil monasteries like this (Dharmapuram Aadheenam) will be served." Stalin said his family has had a friendship with the Dharmapuram Aadheenam going beyond the Tamil connect, as his grandfather Muthuvelar had worked at the temple at Thirukkuvalai (in Nagappattinam district, also near Tiruvarur), which is one of the 27 temples under the control of the Aadheenam.

Advertisment

The chief minister said his party, the DMK, would be celebrating the party's 75th founding anniversary in September this year.

Dharmapuram Aadheenam is one of the popular and ancient Tamil Shaivite monasteries in the state. The word Aadheenam in Tamil denotes a Shaivite math and it also refers to the head of such an institution.

In April 2022, Governor R N Ravi, who has had several clashes with the TN government, had faced black flag protests during his visit to the Dharmapuram Aadheenam from outfits including the Left parties over issues like 'pending' Assembly Bills. During his visit to Sattainathar temple this year at Sirkazhi too, Ravi had faced protest. PTI VGN ANE