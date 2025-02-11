Enact law to regulate social media: Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske in LS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske made a strong demand in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for enacting a law to regulate social media platforms where influencers are posting "all kinds of nonsense" in the name of freedom of speech.

Citing a recent row over YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments, the MP from Maharashtra's Thane said the Ministry of Information Technology should take note of the language used by content creators on social media.

"There is a need to censor content on social media and OTT platforms," Mhaske said during the Zero Hour.

He demanded that action be taken against Allahbadia and a stringent law enacted to regulate content on social media. PTI SKU RC