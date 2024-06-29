Enact strict law to curb paper leaks: Patole to Maharashtra govt amid NEET chaos

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government must enact a strict law to curb paper leaks and punish the guilty, state Congress chief Nana Patole said on Saturday.

He also claimed some students from other states appeared for the NEET in Nashik with fake disability certificates.

The probe into the NEET irregularities has led to arrests in Latur in Maharashtra, he said in the assembly, adding that paper leaks and other malpractices affect thousands of students.

Will the state government enact a strict law against paper leaks to curb such incidents, Patole asked.

"Some students from other states came to Nashik and appeared for NEET after obtaining fake disability certificates. On one hand, there are paper leaks, and on the other such students are taking advantage of the exam. This is mockery of the future of students. Thousands of people have protested in Nanded and other parts of the state against such leaks," he said.

Speaking on the demolition of shanties on a plot in Jai Bhim Nagar in Mumbai's Powai area on June 6, he said 650 poor and backward families have been rendered homeless due to this action by the civic body and the police.

"Even though there is protection for slums till 2011 and there are court orders that such action should not be taken during rains, why were these slums demolished using police bandobast? Who is responsible for police beating up of small children and women? Is this government pro builder," he questioned.

The government should take action against those officers but it must first say what will be done to give back homes to these 650 families, Patole said. PTI MR BNM