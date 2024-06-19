National

Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Baramulla encounter 16 Sep.jpg

Representative image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The security forces launched a cordon a search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning following information about presence of ultras there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

There were no casualties reported in the gunbattle so far, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Baramulla encounter
Subscribe