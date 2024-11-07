Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The police said further details of the operation were awaited. PTI MIJ NSD NSD