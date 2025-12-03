Encounter breaks out between cops and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 3 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The exchange of fire started in the morning in a forest of west Bastar division of Maoists when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force, both units of the state police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF), were involved in the operation, the official said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway. Further details are awaited, he added. PTI COR TKP GK