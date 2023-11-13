Encounter breaks out between Kerala Police’s commando teams, Maoists in Kannur

Kannur: A gunbattle has erupted between the Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists in a forest area in this northern district, police said here on Monday.
The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said.
"It (firing) is still underway", a police officer told PTI but refrained from providing further information.
An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.