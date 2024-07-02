Encounter breaks out between police and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Jul 2 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Some Naxalites were reported to have been either killed or injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight broke out in a forest under Kohkameta police station area in Abhujmad when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe.

The operation, involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from different districts, was launched on Monday, he said.