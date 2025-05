Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

Naxalites opened fire when teams of District Reserve Guards of police from four districts were out on an operation in Abhujmad area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Mad division of Maoists, he said.

The gunfight was still underway and further details were awaited, the official added.