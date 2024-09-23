Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Narayanpur district

Narayanpur, Sep 23 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday evening, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started at around 4 pm in the forests of Abhujmaad along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra inter-state border, he said.

A joint team of security forces was involved in the exchange of fire and its members were reported to be safe, the official informed.

Further details were awaited, he added. PTI TKP RSY