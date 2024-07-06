Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

They said the security forces were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon security personnel, a police official said.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, he added. PTI SSB IJT IJT