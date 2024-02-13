Encounter breaks out between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Feb 13 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight is still on amid heavy rainfall in the Gindhauniya forest in Gomia block of the district, they said.

However, no casualty has been reported yet, the police said.

Bokaro Superintendent of Police (SP) Priyadarshi Alok told PTI, "There is information of encounter between security forces and extremists since morning. No casualty or injury has been reported yet." Police had a tip-off about the presence of a Maoist squad in the forest, another police official said.

He said that the exchange of fire took place during the search operation. PTI SAN SAN RG