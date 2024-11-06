Advertisment
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara

A security personnel keeps vigil during pre-dawn cordon and search operation after reports of suspicious movement, leading to an exchange of fire, in Rajouri district, Thursday, Aug 29, 2024.

Representative image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces during the night in Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Officials said contact was established with the terrorists and a firefight began. Exchange of fire was going on and the operation is in progress, the officials added.

