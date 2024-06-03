National

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Security personnel cordon off an area after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Representative image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.

Pulwama Encounter Update Pulwama encounter Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
Subscribe