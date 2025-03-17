Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

#Encounter has started at Krumhoora Zachaldara area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 17, 2025

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Further details are awaited.