Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

The gunfight started at village Soan in Majalta area of the hilly district when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of terrorists believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received precise input about them in the remote village.

“Joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along with Army and CRPF are on job,” the officer said.

The officials said gunshots were heard from the besieged village around 6 pm when security forces launched a search operation to track down the hiding terrorists.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralize the terrorists, they added.