Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu: A gunfire broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday in the Kishtwar district, officials said.
"In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
"The operation is in progress," it added.
