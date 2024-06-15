Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur

Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Several Naxalites are reported to be either killed or injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon - was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

The operation involving the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

Further details are awaited, he added.