Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

NewsDrum Desk
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Representative image

Sukma: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of Bhejji police station when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

An intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and as per preliminary information, some Naxalites have been gunned down in the encounter, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

