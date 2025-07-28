Op Mahadev: Three terrorists suspected in Pahalgam attack killed

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed three suspected Pakistani terrorists, believed to be linked with the Pahalgam attack, during an encounter in Srinagar, sources said on Monday.

The development comes as Parliament debates Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Harwan, close to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

Officials said the anti-terrorist operation was initiated in the Mulnar area of Harwan after information about the possible presence of terrorists. During the search, two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance, prompting the forces to intensify their combing operations.

Reinforcements were quickly deployed to the area to prevent any escape attempts and to assist in the operation, officials added.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the identities of those trapped.