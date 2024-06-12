Encounter breaks out in J-K's Doda between terrorists, security forces

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

Terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district, Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said.

Security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said.

The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, police said The attacks in the Jammu region come two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others. PTI AB ANB ANB