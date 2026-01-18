Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar; reinforcements deployed to neutralise terrorists

Jammu (PTI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said, as reinforcements were rushed to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terror operatives.

The gunfight ensued from a joint cordon and search operation at Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo belt around noon, they said.

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps coined the operation "Operation Trashi-I" in a post on X, and said security force came in contact with terrorists in the general area Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the Army said.

Officials said one of the search teams came across a group of two to three foreign terrorists, reportedly belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who fired indiscriminately and also lobbed grenades in an attempt to break the cordon.

The troops retaliated and reinforcements from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police were rushed to further tighten the cordon, officials said, adding intermittent firing between the two sides continued for some time.

A massive search operation is on to track down and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

This is the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu region this year. Earlier, two encounters were reported in Kahog and Najote forests in Billawar area of Kathua district on January 7 and 13.

On December 15, a police officer was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Soan village in Majalta area of Udhampur district but the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.

The encounters followed a major counter-terrorist operation in the forest belts of Jammu region launched in December last year to flush out nearly three dozen holed-up terrorists, officials said.

The operations were further intensified in the run-up to the Republic Day to ensure peaceful celebrations amid intelligence inputs about desperate attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push more terrorists, they added.