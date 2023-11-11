Advertisment
#National

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama district

NewsDrum Desk
11 Nov 2023
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#Encounter has started at Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.

Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified, the police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they added.

