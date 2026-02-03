Encounter breaks out in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfight erupted during an ongoing search operation by the police and Army in the Jaffer forest in Ramnagar area of the hilly district, they said.

The operation in the vast forest area started early Monday following information about suspected movement of two to three terrorists, reportedly affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.

The encounter between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received.

There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, the officials said. PTI TAS KVK KVK