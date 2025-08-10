Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar as Indian Army engages terrorists

New Delhi: An intense encounter is currently unfolding in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar district, where alert Indian Army troops from the White Knight Corps have established contact with terrorists.

The operation, launched in the early hours of Sunday based on intelligence inputs, has led to a heavy exchange of gunfire, with the situation still ongoing.

Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.

The Indian Army is employing strategic measures to neutralise the threat, with the search operation intensifying.

On Saturday, security forces conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district.

Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, they said.

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

The officials said various police teams carried out searches at 26 locations across Kishtwar district.

The properties raided include Bhat's house, who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s and is considered the longest surviving terrorist.